Third session Meghalaya Farmers’ Parliament from today

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Dec 3: The Meghalaya Farmers’ Parliament is set
to convene its third session on December 4 and 5, coinciding
with the celebration of Meghalaya Farmers’ Day at the
prestigious State Convention Centre in Shillong. Organised by
the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare in
collaboration with Meghalaya Basin Management Agency
(MBDA) and Hills Farmers’ Union (HFU), this annual event has
evolved into a pivotal celebration, acknowledging the relentless
efforts and invaluable contributions of local farmers to the
agricultural landscape.
Distinguished guests at the upcoming 3rd Meghalaya Farmers’
Parliament include chief minister Conrad K Sangma, who will
grace the event as Chief Guest, alongside A L Hek, minister of
animal husbandry and veterinary, and Dr Mazel Ampareen
Lyngdoh, minister of agriculture and farmers’ welfare,
government of Meghalaya.
“As we gather for the Meghalaya Farmers’ Parliament and
Farmers’ Day, it’s a tribute to the unyielding spirit of our
farmers. Their dedication transforms fields into stories of
resilience and innovation. In this symposium, we envision a
future where sustainable practices and eco-friendly approaches
pave the way for agricultural excellence. Let us cultivate not
just crops but a legacy of ingenuity and prosperity. Together,
we celebrate the farmers who embody the essence of
Meghalaya’s agricultural landscape with unwavering
commitment and a vision for a bountiful tomorrow,” said Dr.
Vijay Kumar D, IAS, commissioner and secretary, agriculture
and farmers’ welfare department, government of Meghalaya.
The inaugural Farmers’ Parliament was held on December 4,
2018, in Shillong, marking a collaboration between the
agriculture department, government of Meghalaya, Meghalaya
Basin Development Agency (MBDA), Meghalaya Institute of
Entrepreneurship (MIE), and the Hills Farmers’ Union (HFU).
Following the success of its maiden edition, the second
Farmers’ Parliament took place on December 10, 2019, in Tura,
designating the year 2020 as the “Year of the Farmers”, with
December 4th earmarked for the annual celebration of
Meghalaya Farmers’ Day.
The Meghalaya Farmers’ Parliament and Farmers’ Day event
serves as a critical platform for unity, appreciating those who
tirelessly toil to ensure food security and prosperity for the
region. The program underscores the significance of
community-driven initiatives and grassroots engagement.
Renowned agricultural experts and policymakers will
participate in the dialogue, offering valuable insights to address
the evolving needs of the farming community. The event will
feature presentations, demonstrations, and networking
sessions, equipping participants with the skills and knowledge
to enhance their agricultural endeavours.
The Meghalaya Farmers’ Parliament remains steadfast in its
commitment to promoting sustainable agriculture while
preserving traditional farming methods and embracing
innovative approaches to address the ever-changing landscape
of the agricultural sector.