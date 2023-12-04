Third session Meghalaya Farmers’ Parliament from today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: The Meghalaya Farmers’ Parliament is set

to convene its third session on December 4 and 5, coinciding

with the celebration of Meghalaya Farmers’ Day at the

prestigious State Convention Centre in Shillong. Organised by

the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare in

collaboration with Meghalaya Basin Management Agency

(MBDA) and Hills Farmers’ Union (HFU), this annual event has

evolved into a pivotal celebration, acknowledging the relentless

efforts and invaluable contributions of local farmers to the

agricultural landscape.

Distinguished guests at the upcoming 3rd Meghalaya Farmers’

Parliament include chief minister Conrad K Sangma, who will

grace the event as Chief Guest, alongside A L Hek, minister of

animal husbandry and veterinary, and Dr Mazel Ampareen

Lyngdoh, minister of agriculture and farmers’ welfare,

government of Meghalaya.

“As we gather for the Meghalaya Farmers’ Parliament and

Farmers’ Day, it’s a tribute to the unyielding spirit of our

farmers. Their dedication transforms fields into stories of

resilience and innovation. In this symposium, we envision a

future where sustainable practices and eco-friendly approaches

pave the way for agricultural excellence. Let us cultivate not

just crops but a legacy of ingenuity and prosperity. Together,

we celebrate the farmers who embody the essence of

Meghalaya’s agricultural landscape with unwavering

commitment and a vision for a bountiful tomorrow,” said Dr.

Vijay Kumar D, IAS, commissioner and secretary, agriculture

and farmers’ welfare department, government of Meghalaya.

The inaugural Farmers’ Parliament was held on December 4,

2018, in Shillong, marking a collaboration between the

agriculture department, government of Meghalaya, Meghalaya

Basin Development Agency (MBDA), Meghalaya Institute of

Entrepreneurship (MIE), and the Hills Farmers’ Union (HFU).

Following the success of its maiden edition, the second

Farmers’ Parliament took place on December 10, 2019, in Tura,

designating the year 2020 as the “Year of the Farmers”, with

December 4th earmarked for the annual celebration of

Meghalaya Farmers’ Day.

The Meghalaya Farmers’ Parliament and Farmers’ Day event

serves as a critical platform for unity, appreciating those who

tirelessly toil to ensure food security and prosperity for the

region. The program underscores the significance of

community-driven initiatives and grassroots engagement.

Renowned agricultural experts and policymakers will

participate in the dialogue, offering valuable insights to address

the evolving needs of the farming community. The event will

feature presentations, demonstrations, and networking

sessions, equipping participants with the skills and knowledge

to enhance their agricultural endeavours.

The Meghalaya Farmers’ Parliament remains steadfast in its

commitment to promoting sustainable agriculture while

preserving traditional farming methods and embracing

innovative approaches to address the ever-changing landscape

of the agricultural sector.