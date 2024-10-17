22 C
Three arrested, arms seized in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Oct 16: Manipur Police arrested three persons for setting on fire the sub deputy commissioner (SDC) office at Kumbi in Bishnupur district last month, an official statement said on Wednesday.

It said the three persons were arrested on Monday. They have been remanded into police custody for four days.

“Efforts are on to arrest other accused persons involved in the incident,” it said.

Unknown miscreants on September 26 night torched the SDC office at Kumbi. However, timely intervention by locals and police prevented extensive damage to the office.

In another development, security forces seized a huge cache of arms during a search operation conducted at Leirongthel Pitra Uyok Ching areas in Thoubal district, it said.

The seized items include one 7.62 mm AK Rifle with a magazine, a 7.62 SLR Rifle with a magazine, a 9 mm SMG Rifle with a magazine, a 9 mm pistol with a magazine, a 12 mm bore single barrel gun and hand grenades, the statement said. (PTI)

