26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
type here...

Three insurgents arrested, arms seized in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, June 18: Security forces arrested three insurgents from Tengnoupal and seized sophisticated arms in Kangpokpi district, a Manipur police statement said.

Security forces arrested three valley-based insurgents from Shantong near Lamlong village in Tengnoupal district on June 14, it said.

- Advertisement -

The statement issued on Monday night also said that the “situation in the state was under control” and security forces continued to conduct search operations to maintain law and order situation.

In a separate search operation conducted at Gangpijang hill ranges in Kangpokpi district, security forces seized one 7.62mm AK 56 assault rifle, one pt. 22 rifle, one 12-inch single-bore barrel gun, two improvised projectile launchers, one Chinese hand grenade, one country-made hand grenade, one 51mm mortal and live ammunition on Sunday.

The statement also said that police officers of Assam and Manipur on Saturday had a joint meeting at Jiribam along the Assam-Manipur border in connection with the prevailing scenario in the region.

Regular patrolling and area domination have been intensified in the entire riverine stretch of the Barak and Jiri rivers.

- Advertisement -

The statement also appealed to the public “to return looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately.”

It said the security forces ensured the movement of 117 and 378 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles. (PTI)

7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya rains claim 2 lives, leave over 3,000 people affected

The Hills Times -
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides 10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024 Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance 10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles