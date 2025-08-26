Security Forces Arrest Three Insurgents, Bust Camps in Manipur Operations

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 26: Manipur security forces ramped up counter-insurgency operations, arresting three insurgents and seizing a huge store of weapons and ammunition from two insurgent camps in simultaneous operations throughout the state.

The operations were conducted on Monday following an increase in insurgent activity, with forces targeting hideouts and ransacking extortion networks.

As per police reports, a live cadre of the outlawed KCP (PWG), who is Oinam Somenchandra Singh (41) and goes by various names such as Macha, Langamba, or Moirangjao, was arrested from Taothong Khunou located under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district. He hailed from Thanga Karang Mamang Leikai of Bishnupur district but was staying in Langol Type-III, Imphal West.

In another operation, security personnel arrested Phanjoubam Ramananda Singh (23), alias Tiger Panamba, a member of the banned PLA. He was arrested from Huikap Makha Leikai under Andro Police Station of Imphal East district and is from Andro Kharam Leikai.

A third militant, Thongam Indrajit Meitei (33), from the KCP (MFL), was picked up from his house in Takhel Mamang Leikai within Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East district.

Police stated that all three used to extort money from shops and the public in the valley. A pistol with magazine and three mobile handsets were recovered from their possession.

In a fourth operation, security personnel raided an insurgent camp in Singtom village under Sugnu Police Station, Kakching district. The search resulted in the recovery of a sizable cache, which comprised one INSAS rifle with magazine, one bolt-action rifle, two 51mm mortars, two locally made carbines, one .32 pistol with magazine, seven IEDs, four Pompi launchers, 56 live rounds, 25 empty shells, four tear smoke shells, two tear smoke grenades, one Baofeng handset, a bulletproof cover, tactical boots, and one waist belt.

In another action, a camp was destroyed between Chaudharykhal village in Jiribam district and Savomphai village in Pherzawl district falling under Borobekra Police Station. Arms seized were one 7.62mm AK-47 rifle, one 5.56mm INSAS light machine gun (LMG), one .303 rifle, one single-barrel rifle, one 9mm pistol, two No. 36 grenades, 36 rounds of miscellaneous ammunition, four handheld radios, and three magazines of various rifles. Officials described these operations as part of continuing efforts to stop insurgent activities, break up camps, and block extortion networks from affecting civilians in valley and hill districts of Manipur.