Three insurgents in Assam Rifles net

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 8: The Assam Rifles on Thursday apprehended three individuals stated to be the active cadres of the Kanglei Yaol Kan-na Lup, (KYKL), an underground outfit demanding the sovereignty of Manipur.

- Advertisement -

A defense wing statement issued here on Thursday states that upon receiving credible intelligence from sources of likely infiltration along the India-Myanmar Border in Kamjong district, Assam Rifles zeroed in on the individuals in the general area of Z Choro.

The vigilant troops while detecting suspicious movements challenged the infiltrators.

In the ensuing operation, two of the personnel managed to escape while three were forced to be trapped.

Subsequent interrogation revealed that the individuals had been actively affiliated with KYKL since 2009. The apprehended cadres have been handed over to the concerned police stations.

- Advertisement -

Notably, the KYKL is demanding the sovereignty of Manipur.