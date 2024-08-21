Assam Rifles arrest 5 KYKL cadres in Manipur

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: The Assam Rifles apprehended five cadres of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) insurgent group in a significant operation, the Assam Rifles informed on Wednesday.

The operation took place in the dense jungle between Zumnum and Khudenthabi Villages in Tengnoupal District, Manipur.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Assam Rifles stated, “ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS FIVE CADRES OF KYKL IN MANIPUR #AssamRifles apprehended 5 KYKL cadres on 18 Aug 2024 during an operation in the dense jungle between Zumnum and Khudenthabi Villages, Tengnoupal District, Manipur.”

As per reports, the apprehension was a part of a targeted operation aimed at curbing insurgent activities in the region.

Subsequently, the Assam Rifles conducted the mission based on precise intelligence inputs.

The five KYKL cadres have now been taken into custody for further interrogation.