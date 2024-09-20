Manipur Police arrest 3 KYKL cadres; arms, extortion items recovered

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: In a significant crackdown on militant activities, the Manipur Police arrested three active cadres of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Ghari Awang Leikai in Imphal West District, the state police informed on Friday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Maibam Bronson Singh (24) alias Ngamba alias Thambou, Yumnam Lanchenba (21) alias Naoba, and Soubam Nongpoknganba Meitei (52).

According to the police, the arrested cadres were involved in extortion activities in the Sekmai and Thangmeiband areas, creating fear and insecurity among local residents and businesses.

During the operation, the police recovered one 9mm pistol along with a magazine, one live ammunition round, five mobile phones, a wallet, and a four-wheeler vehicle from the possession of the arrested individuals.

