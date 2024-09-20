36 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 20, 2024
Manipur Police arrest 3 KYKL cadres; arms, extortion items recovered

The arrested individuals have been identified as Maibam Bronson Singh (24) alias Ngamba alias Thambou, Yumnam Lanchenba (21) alias Naoba, and Soubam Nongpoknganba Meitei (52).

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: In a significant crackdown on militant activities, the Manipur Police arrested three active cadres of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Ghari Awang Leikai in Imphal West District, the state police informed on Friday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Maibam Bronson Singh (24) alias Ngamba alias Thambou, Yumnam Lanchenba (21) alias Naoba, and Soubam Nongpoknganba Meitei (52).

According to the police, the arrested cadres were involved in extortion activities in the Sekmai and Thangmeiband areas, creating fear and insecurity among local residents and businesses.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “Manipur Police arrested 03 (three) active cadres of proscribed outfit KYKL from Ghari Awang Leikai, Imphal West District. The arrested cadres are identified as: i.Maibam Bronson Singh (24 yrs) @ Ngamba @ Thambou
ii.Yumnam Lanchenba (21 yrs) @ Naoba
iii.⁠Soubam Nongpoknganba Meitei (52 yrs).”

During the operation, the police recovered one 9mm pistol along with a magazine, one live ammunition round, five mobile phones, a wallet, and a four-wheeler vehicle from the possession of the arrested individuals.

“They were involved in extortion activities in Sekmai and Thangmeiband areas. From their possession the following items were recovered: i.01 (one) 9mm Pistol along with magazine, 01 (one) live ammunition round, 05 (five) Mobile phones, 01 (one) wallet and 01 (one) four-wheeler vehicle”, the Manipur Police added.

The Hills Times
