28 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 26, 2024
type here...

Manipur Police arrest 3 KYKL cadres involved in extortion activities

The arrested individuals have been identified as Oinam Milan Singh (52), Yumnam Ranbir Singh (51), and Khaidem Dhanabir Meitei (24).

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: In a significant operation against insurgent activities, the Manipur Police apprehended three cadres of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Changangei Uchekon in Imphal West District, the state police officials informed on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The arrested individuals have been identified as Oinam Milan Singh (52), Yumnam Ranbir Singh (51), and Khaidem Dhanabir Meitei (24).

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “Manipur Police arrested 03 (three) cadres of proscribed outfit KYKL from Changangei Uchekon, Imphal West District. They are identified as i. Oinam Milan Singh (52 yrs) ii. Yumnam Ranbir Singh (51 yrs) and iii. Khaidem Dhanabir Meitei (24 yrs).”

According the Manipur Police, the three individuals were allegedly involved in extortion activities in and around the Imphal area.

During the operation, the police recovered several items from the possession of the arrested cadres. These include four mobile handsets, two Aadhaar cards, two driving licenses, two PAN cards, one voter card and three wallets.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, a four-wheeler vehicle was also seized along with a total sum of Rs 9,125 in cash.

“They were involved in extortion activities in and around Imphal area. Further from the arrested persons the following items were recovered: i.04 (four) mobile handsets, 02 (two) Aadhaar cards, 02 (two) driving licenses, 02 (two) PAN cards, 01 (one) voter card, 03 (three) wallets, a total sum of Rs. 9125/- and 01 (one) four-wheeler Vehicle”, the Manipur Police added.

10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Minister Mallahbaruah hoists ‘Dharma Dhwaja’ at VHP Foundation Day on Janmashtami

The Hills Times -
10 Most Popular Sai Baba Temples In India Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village 10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin 10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar