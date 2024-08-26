Manipur Police arrest 3 KYKL cadres involved in extortion activities

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: In a significant operation against insurgent activities, the Manipur Police apprehended three cadres of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Changangei Uchekon in Imphal West District, the state police officials informed on Monday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Oinam Milan Singh (52), Yumnam Ranbir Singh (51), and Khaidem Dhanabir Meitei (24).

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Manipur Police stated, “Manipur Police arrested 03 (three) cadres of proscribed outfit KYKL from Changangei Uchekon, Imphal West District. They are identified as i. Oinam Milan Singh (52 yrs) ii. Yumnam Ranbir Singh (51 yrs) and iii. Khaidem Dhanabir Meitei (24 yrs).”

According the Manipur Police, the three individuals were allegedly involved in extortion activities in and around the Imphal area.

During the operation, the police recovered several items from the possession of the arrested cadres. These include four mobile handsets, two Aadhaar cards, two driving licenses, two PAN cards, one voter card and three wallets.

Additionally, a four-wheeler vehicle was also seized along with a total sum of Rs 9,125 in cash.

