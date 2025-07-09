Three youths held with ganja worth Rs 1 Lakh at Agartala Railway Station

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, July 8: In a joint late-night operation on July 7, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested three youths at Agartala Railway Station for allegedly attempting to smuggle cannabis.

The police seized over 3 kg of dry ganja from their possession.

According to Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge of the Agartala GRP police station, the trio was caught while preparing to board a train.

The seized contraband—3.240 kilograms of dry ganja—was packed in a single packet and concealed inside a travel bag.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused were heading to Chennai to sell the narcotics.

They reportedly claimed the consignment could fetch around Rs 1 lakh in Chennai.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Agartala GRP police station.

Authorities believe the trio may be part of a larger smuggling network, and further investigations are underway.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kabir Hossain (25), a resident of Gomati district, Jagir Mia (24) and Manik Mia (25) of Sepahijala district, Tripura.

All three accused were produced before the court on Tuesday.