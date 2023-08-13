Tipra Motha, CPI (M), Congress hold talks on Tripura bypolls

AGARTALA, Aug 12 (PTI): Leaders of the opposition Tipra
Motha, CPI(M) and Congress on Saturday met to build strategy
for the by-election to the two assembly seats in Tripura, in
which they are looking to avoid a split of the anti-BJP votes.
By-elections will be held in the Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats in
Sepahijala district on September 5.
Following the meeting, leader of opposition Animesh
Debbarma of the Tipra Motha said a preliminary discussion was
held on the bypolls.
“Today, we held a preliminary discussion with CPI (M) and
Congress on the upcoming by-elections. Our main intention is
to avoid a split of anti-BJP votes,” he told reporters.
Debbarma said the result of the assembly election, held in
February, was not as per their expectations even as the BJP
secured less than 40 per cent votes.
“We don’t want to repeat the same in the by-elections. I have
heard the views of both CPI (M) and Congress, and will place
them before our leadership for taking a final call on it,” he said.
“The Tipra Motha wants to ensure a one-on-one fight in the by-
elections in accordance with the will of the people. Of course, I
can’t take the final decision on the matter,” he added.
State Congress president Asish Kumar Saha said preliminary
discussions took place on how to contest the by-elections.
“No concrete discussion was held in the meeting. The final call
will be taken in due course of time,” he said.
The bypoll to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated due
to the death of CPI (M) MLA Samsul Haque, who won the
February election by around 5,000 votes. He got over 19,404
votes, the BJP got 14,555 votes, while Tipra Motha secured
around 3,000 votes.
Union MoS Pratima Bhoumik’s resignation as the MLA of
Dhanpur necessitated the by-election in that seat. She got
19,148 votes, the CPI (M) secured 15,648 votes, while Tipra
Motha got 8,671 votes.
