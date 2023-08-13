Tipra Motha, CPI (M), Congress hold talks on Tripura bypolls

AGARTALA, Aug 12 (PTI): Leaders of the opposition Tipra

Motha, CPI(M) and Congress on Saturday met to build strategy

for the by-election to the two assembly seats in Tripura, in

which they are looking to avoid a split of the anti-BJP votes.

By-elections will be held in the Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats in

Sepahijala district on September 5.

Following the meeting, leader of opposition Animesh

Debbarma of the Tipra Motha said a preliminary discussion was

held on the bypolls.

“Today, we held a preliminary discussion with CPI (M) and

Congress on the upcoming by-elections. Our main intention is

to avoid a split of anti-BJP votes,” he told reporters.

Debbarma said the result of the assembly election, held in

February, was not as per their expectations even as the BJP

secured less than 40 per cent votes.

“We don’t want to repeat the same in the by-elections. I have

heard the views of both CPI (M) and Congress, and will place

them before our leadership for taking a final call on it,” he said.

“The Tipra Motha wants to ensure a one-on-one fight in the by-

elections in accordance with the will of the people. Of course, I

can’t take the final decision on the matter,” he added.

State Congress president Asish Kumar Saha said preliminary

discussions took place on how to contest the by-elections.

“No concrete discussion was held in the meeting. The final call

will be taken in due course of time,” he said.

The bypoll to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated due

to the death of CPI (M) MLA Samsul Haque, who won the

February election by around 5,000 votes. He got over 19,404

votes, the BJP got 14,555 votes, while Tipra Motha secured

around 3,000 votes.

Union MoS Pratima Bhoumik’s resignation as the MLA of

Dhanpur necessitated the by-election in that seat. She got

19,148 votes, the CPI (M) secured 15,648 votes, while Tipra

Motha got 8,671 votes.

