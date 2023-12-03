TMC’s Meghalaya vice-president George B Lyngdoh resigns

SHILLONG, Dec 2: The opposition TMC’s Meghalaya vice-

president George B Lyngdoh resigned from the party on

Saturday, citing “personal circumstances”.

Lyngdoh was among the 12 Congress MLAs who joined the TMC

in 2021, making it the main opposition party in the state

overnight. He fought the assembly elections, held earlier this

year, on a TMC ticket from Umroi and lost.

“I hereby tender my resignation as vice-president, TMC

Meghalaya as well as president of Umroi TMC Block Committee

with immediate effect,” Lyngdoh said, in a letter to the party’s

state president Charles Pyngrope.

“This decision is driven by personal circumstances,” he added.

A copy of the letter was sent to TMC’s national general

secretary Abhishek Banerjee as well.

Lyngdoh was tipped to be the TMC’s candidate for the Shillong

Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections. There were also

speculations that he might join the ruling NPP, which he had

rejected.

He is the second TMC leader to leave the party. Earlier, TMC

MLA Himalaya M Shangpliang switched over to the BJP, and

later joined the NPP.

The NPP has already announced state minister Ampareen

Lyngdoh and MP Agatha K Sangma as its candidates for the

Shillong and Tura Lok Sabha seats, respectively. (PTI)