Guwahati
Friday, July 18, 2025
Top Army officers brief Manipur Guv on prevailing situation in state

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, July 17: Top Army officers led by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari on Thursday briefed Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on the prevailing security situation in the state, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

During the meeting at Raj Bhavan, the team of Army officers, which also included GOC Spear Corps, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, and IGAR South, Maj Gen Ravroop Singh, also briefed Bhalla on the overall security scenario across the Northeast.

During the meeting, the GOC-in-C further briefed the governor on the preparedness and arrangements for the upcoming 134th edition of the Durand Cup 2025, which will be held in Imphal from July 30 to August 12.

The officers, who landed at the Imphal airport aboard an Air Force aircraft, also held review meetings with local military leadership, defence sources said.

“The visit is part of a routine assessment of the security and operational preparedness in the region,” they said.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May 2023. (PTI)

