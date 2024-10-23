Top official of BSF visits Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Oct 22: BSF ADG (EC) Kolkata visits Meghalaya Frontier Ravi Gandhi, ADG, Eastern Command, Kolkata BSF, reviewed the current security scenario and discussed various operational and administrative aspects of border management during his two-day visit from October 20 to 21, 2024, to BSF Frontier Meghalaya.

On October 20, 2024, the ADG was welcomed by IG BSF Meghalaya, Sh. Harbax Singh Dhillon, along with other senior officers.

In Meghalaya, he interacted with villagers from border areas of the South West Garo Hills district at BOP-Bahadur, 50 Bn BSF.

On October 21, 2024, the ADG received a Guard of Honor at FTR HQ BSF Meghalaya and interacted with officers during a presentation given by IG Harbax Singh Dhillon on the operational preparedness of the frontier.

The ADG also paid a visit to Donald Phillips Wahlang, Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya, and Nongrang, IPS, DGP of Meghalaya. (NNN)