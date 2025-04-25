27.3 C
Tourist from Bengal goes missing while trekking in Sikkim

GANGTOK, April 24: A tourist from West Bengal was missing while trekking towards Goechala, a popular high-altitude destination in West Sikkim, police said on Thursday.

The tourist was identified as Sandeep Roy (31) from Kadamtala, Ranidunga, West Bengal. He was reported missing since April 21, they said.

According to police, Roy was part of an eight-member trekking group and was last seen near the Thangsing area, a common stopover on the Goechala trail. Reports suggest he was walking at the rear of the group before he went missing.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway, with local authorities, police, and residents from surrounding villages actively involved in combing the rugged terrain.

The area, known for its challenging weather and remote conditions, poses additional difficulty for the ongoing efforts, they said.

The remaining members of the trekking group are expected to reach Yuksom by this evening, the police added. (PTI)

