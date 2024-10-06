Traffic advisory for Dimapur-Kohima road

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 5: In view of the landslide, coupled with the inclement weather, at Old Kohima Municipal Council dumping site, movement of heavy motor vehicles from Dimapur to Kohima and Imphal has been hampered leading to accumulation of hundreds of these vehicles at Sechu-Zubza and Khuzama, disrupting normal flow of traffic and making it difficult for light motor vehicles to ply smoothly.

- Advertisement -

In a traffic advisory on Friday evening, Dimapur commissioner of police Kevithuto Sophie said following the situation, no heavy vehicles proceeding from Dimapur-Chumoukedima to Kohima and Imphal will be allowed to proceed beyond Patkai-Chathe river bridge at Chumoukedima for next 96 hours with immediate effect till the accumulation of vehicles is cleared and normalcy of traffic is restored.