Movement of heavy motor vehicles restricted

AssamNortheast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 26: In a traffic advisory on Saturday, movement of heavy motor vehicles beyond three axles on the Chathe (Patkai) river bridge at Chumoukedima on National Highway between Dimapur and Kohima has been restricted.

Dimapur commissioner of police Kevithuto Sophie said “Movement of heavy motor vehicles from the Chathe river bridge towards Kohima has been restricted because of the need for a road safety audit on the National Highway”.

The restriction which came into force from 11 pm of October 25 will remain in place until clearance is granted by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

Sophie said the advisory had been issued to ensure the safety and structural integrity of the bridge amid ongoing assessments.

The advisory urged travelers, especially those operating heavy vehicles, to take note of the restriction and plan alternative routes accordingly.

