61 st All India General Conference and Schools Festival of USO begins at USTM

GUWAHATI, Oct 16: The 61st General Conference and All-India

Schools Festival started here on Monday at the Central

Auditorium of the University of Science and Technology

Meghalaya (USTM) with participation of more than 150 school

children coming from various schools in India.

It has been organised by the United Schools Organisation of

India (USO) and hosted by USTM, the event this year has the

theme of the United Nation’s SDG 3: A Global Commitment to

Well-Being. The event commenced with immense enthusiasm,

uniting educators, students, and esteemed dignitaries to

celebrate the importance of holistic education, unity, and the

pursuit of Sustainable Development Goal.

The inaugural ceremony of the event was graced by Ms Nina

Jain, secretary general, USO, Sunil Kumar, executive council

Member USO, Mahbubul Hoque, chancellor USTM, Prof GD

Sharma, vice chancellor USTM and others.

Rakkam A Sangma, education minister, government of

Meghalaya addressed the gathering through a video-recorded

speech.

P J Kurien, the president of USO, shared a series of inspiring

messages with the delegates, emphasising the importance of

education, unity, and well-being.

In his video message, the education minister said, “This event

exemplifies a sentiment that defines our incredible country. It is

a celebration of knowledge, culture, and unity—a testament to

the power of institutions to bridge divides and foster

understanding. Dear students, during these four days, you will

embark on a journey of knowledge, culture, and friendship”.

The keynote address in the inaugural session of the conference

was delivered by Prof GD Sharma, VC, USTM.

In her inaugural address, Nina Jain said, “This flagship event of

USO is a unique gathering of teachers and students from

schools across the country and marks a significant milestone as

it takes place for the first time in a University in Meghalaya”.

The Festival is a historic event as it brings together the

educational community in a grand celebration of talent,

knowledge, and cultural diversity. This event embodies the

spirit of unity and learning, fostering a deeper sense of social

responsibility among the youth, she added.

Mentioning Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s famous quote, chancellor M

Hoque motivated the children and said that a dream is not

what one sees in sleep, a dream is something that does not let

someone sleep. He welcomed all the children and participants

in the event and urged the children to learn from all kinds of

experiences during their stay at USTM.

In the four-day event, participants from schools nationwide will

engage in thought-provoking activities that promote the ideals

of the United Nations and moral values. Competition categories

include Declamation (in Hindi and English), On-the-Spot

Painting, Solo Dance, Group Dance, and One-Act Play. These

competitions aim to inspire participants to think critically about

global issues and to express their thoughts through creative

and intellectual means.

Beyond the competitions, the conference offers a holistic

experience for all participants. A Peace March, Life Skills

Workshop and sightseeing trip provide an opportunity for

students and teachers to bond and learn valuable life skills. This

enriching experience is expected to leave a lasting impression

on all attendees.

The United Schools Organisation of India (USO) established in

1951, is one of the oldest NGOs in India, dedicated to nurturing

the talents and potential of school students across India. It

provides a platform for students to participate in a variety of

educational and extracurricular activities, fostering holistic

growth and promoting a sense of responsibility and leadership,

all on a national level.