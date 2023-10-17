61 st All India General Conference and Schools Festival of USO begins at USTM

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 16: The 61st General Conference and All-India
Schools Festival started here on Monday at the Central
Auditorium of the University of Science and Technology
Meghalaya (USTM) with participation of more than 150 school
children coming from various schools in India.
It has been organised by the United Schools Organisation of
India (USO) and hosted by USTM, the event this year has the
theme of the United Nation’s SDG 3: A Global Commitment to
Well-Being. The event commenced with immense enthusiasm,
uniting educators, students, and esteemed dignitaries to
celebrate the importance of holistic education, unity, and the
pursuit of Sustainable Development Goal.
The inaugural ceremony of the event was graced by Ms Nina
Jain, secretary general, USO, Sunil Kumar, executive council
Member USO, Mahbubul Hoque, chancellor USTM, Prof GD
Sharma, vice chancellor USTM and others.
Rakkam A Sangma, education minister, government of
Meghalaya addressed the gathering through a video-recorded
speech.
P J Kurien, the president of USO, shared a series of inspiring
messages with the delegates, emphasising the importance of
education, unity, and well-being.
In his video message, the education minister said, “This event
exemplifies a sentiment that defines our incredible country. It is
a celebration of knowledge, culture, and unity—a testament to
the power of institutions to bridge divides and foster
understanding. Dear students, during these four days, you will
embark on a journey of knowledge, culture, and friendship”.
The keynote address in the inaugural session of the conference
was delivered by Prof GD Sharma, VC, USTM.
In her inaugural address, Nina Jain said, “This flagship event of
USO is a unique gathering of teachers and students from
schools across the country and marks a significant milestone as
it takes place for the first time in a University in Meghalaya”.
The Festival is a historic event as it brings together the
educational community in a grand celebration of talent,
knowledge, and cultural diversity. This event embodies the
spirit of unity and learning, fostering a deeper sense of social
responsibility among the youth, she added.
Mentioning Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s famous quote, chancellor M
Hoque motivated the children and said that a dream is not
what one sees in sleep, a dream is something that does not let
someone sleep. He welcomed all the children and participants
in the event and urged the children to learn from all kinds of
experiences during their stay at USTM.
In the four-day event, participants from schools nationwide will
engage in thought-provoking activities that promote the ideals
of the United Nations and moral values. Competition categories
include Declamation (in Hindi and English), On-the-Spot
Painting, Solo Dance, Group Dance, and One-Act Play. These
competitions aim to inspire participants to think critically about
global issues and to express their thoughts through creative
and intellectual means.
Beyond the competitions, the conference offers a holistic
experience for all participants. A Peace March, Life Skills
Workshop and sightseeing trip provide an opportunity for
students and teachers to bond and learn valuable life skills. This
enriching experience is expected to leave a lasting impression
on all attendees.
The United Schools Organisation of India (USO) established in
1951, is one of the oldest NGOs in India, dedicated to nurturing
the talents and potential of school students across India. It
provides a platform for students to participate in a variety of
educational and extracurricular activities, fostering holistic
growth and promoting a sense of responsibility and leadership,
all on a national level.