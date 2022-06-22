Manipur Government Inks Agreement with SPA to Prepare a Master Plan

IMPHAL, June 20 (NNN): The Government of Manipur on Monday signed two agreements in Imphal with the director of School of Planning & Architecture (SPA), Bhopal for the preparation of GIS- Based Master Plan for the horizon year 2042 for providing urban amenities in all the district headquarters of Manipur other than Imphal and developing Moreh town as Gateway of South East Asia.

The agreements were signed by N. Benju Singh, chief town planner, Town Planning Department, Manipur, on behalf of the Manipur State Government and Dr. Shidharan director, School of Planning & Architecture, Bhopal, an institute of national importance under the Ministry of Education, Government of India in the presence of Manipur minister Yumnam Khemchan (MAHUD).

At the agreement signing event, minister (MAHUD) Yumnam Khemchand said that the district headquarters of Manipur are rapidly growing without any development regulations and government interventions. The minister said that the district headquarters in the state have experienced relatively rapid population growth. This is expected to increase even further. Most of the settlements in district headquarters, especially newly formed ones, are characterised by haphazard and unplanned growth, mushrooming unauthorised colonies and unplanned land conversion from agriculture to urban areas resulting in environmental degradation and poor quality of life. The proper management of district headquarters areas calls for accurate and vital information to be available on a regular basis. Considering the opportunity arising out of the better connectivity network and the need for planned development, the State Government has decided to take up preparation of GIS based Master Plan preparation and listed as Action Points for the first 100 days, he added.

The minister further stated that the Master Plan/Development Plan is the major tool for land management, providing detailed land use allocation for the sustainable development of an area. Most master development plans are made for a 20-year period, in phases of five years for periodic review and revision. Formulation of master plans start with base map preparation, existing land use surveys and collection of socio-economic data necessary for reviewing the existing situation and proposing the future land use plan.

The minister then urged that with the advances in remote sensing and geographic information system (GIS), the plan making process can be expedited with integration of both spatial and attribute data, which enables detailed assessment of spatial growth of towns/cities, land use status, physical infrastructure facilities, etc in anticipation of the projected population growth. The most crucial information for formulation of the Master Plan is an accurate and updated very High Resolution satellite based map of the planning area, showing roads and building layouts, spatial extent of development and information on the use of each parcel of land etc., he added.

The minister further said that the major objectives of the agreement are to develop common digital geo-referenced base maps and land use maps, using Geographical Information System (GIS) for all the district headquarters (other than Imphal) and Moreh.

In order to assist the district administration in developing a concept plan for provision of urban amenities in all the district headquarters of the hill areas of Chandel, Churachandpur, Kamjong, Kangpokpi, Noney, Pherzawl, Senapati, Tamenglong, Tengnoupal and Ukhrul keeping 2042 as the horizon year, Khemchand also said. The objectives also include preparation of a concept plan for developing Moreh into a model township as Gateway to South East Asia under ‘Act East Policy’ of the Central Government. The proposal to incorporate basic infrastructures like providing commercial hubs, tourist infrastructure, cultural centres, medical tourism etc, keeping 2042 as the horizon year and the preparation of GIS based master plan for the district headquarters of Bishnupur, Jiribam, Kakching and Thoubal for the horizon year 2042 under the Manipur Town and Country Planning (MTCP) Act, 1975 are major objectives of the agreement, the minister added.

Khemchand then said that regarding Greater Imphal, the GIS based master plan preparation for the horizon year 2041 under Section 22 of the Manipur Town and Country Planning Act, 1975 by the same Institution was completed. Objections or suggestions or opinions from anyone affected by the Draft Master Plan will be invited by giving two months’ time as soon as the approval of the draft is obtained from the state cabinet. The Draft GIS based Master Plan for Greater Imphal for the horizon year will be uploaded at the website of the Town Planning Department https://www.tpmanipur.mn.gov.in immediately after the approval is obtained.