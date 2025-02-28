‘Tribal people of Tripura need to remain united to realise their demands’

AGARTALA, Feb 27: Alleging that attempts are being made to break the unity of the tribal people of Tripura, Tipra Motha Party supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Thursday appealed to all sections of the indigenous people to remain united.

Tipra Motha Party is an alliance partner of the ruling BJP in the state.

Speaking in the first plenary session of the Youth Tipra Federation at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here, Debbarma said there is planning by a section of people to break the unity of the ‘Tipra’ people in the name of different tribes like Reangs, Tripuri and others but “we have to remain united” to achieve our demands.

“When Tripura was a princely state, we fought the Mughals and won the battle because there was no Reang or Debbarma. We fought unitedly and could defeat the Mughals. We have to remain united,” he said.

He also asserted that only the youths can resist the conspiracy to divide the ‘Tipra’ people.

“The youths can resist the planning of some people to divide us. I can say that I will never betray our people,” he said.

Debbarma said the tribal party should be a factor in the 2028 assembly elections in the state, but if they are divided into different parties they would lose.

The elections for the sixty-member assembly state seats will be held next year.

He said, “We want free Tipraland, this is our demand, but this is not the right time. We want unity first and then we will be able to achieve everything. For how long, Indians had to fight for freedom? But they finally achieved it 200 years later. For how many years did the BJP fight for Ram Mandir, but they achieved it later.”

Debbarma also said that the party has to fight against corruption, fight for land rights and political rights, and everything will be possible if the ‘Tipra’ people remain united.

The tribals constitute one-third of the state’s population and the Tipra Motha party is also in control of the Tripura tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which constitutes two-thirds of the state’s territory.

In the sixty-member assembly, the Tipra Motha Party has 13 MLAs, its partner BJP has 33, while another coalition partner IPFT has one MLA. The opposition CPI(M) has 10 seats and the Congress has three seats. (PTI)