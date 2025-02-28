18 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 28, 2025
type here...

‘Tribal people of Tripura need to remain united to realise their demands’

Tipra Motha Party is an alliance partner of the ruling BJP in the state

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Feb 27: Alleging that attempts are being made to break the unity of the tribal people of Tripura, Tipra Motha Party supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Thursday appealed to all sections of the indigenous people to remain united.

Tipra Motha Party is an alliance partner of the ruling BJP in the state.

- Advertisement -

Speaking in the first plenary session of the Youth Tipra Federation at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here, Debbarma said there is planning by a section of people to break the unity of the ‘Tipra’ people in the name of different tribes like Reangs, Tripuri and others but “we have to remain united” to achieve our demands.

Related Posts:

“When Tripura was a princely state, we fought the Mughals and won the battle because there was no Reang or Debbarma. We fought unitedly and could defeat the Mughals. We have to remain united,” he said.

He also asserted that only the youths can resist the conspiracy to divide the ‘Tipra’ people.

“The youths can resist the planning of some people to divide us. I can say that I will never betray our people,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Debbarma said the tribal party should be a factor in the 2028 assembly elections in the state, but if they are divided into different parties they would lose.

The elections for the sixty-member assembly state seats will be held next year.

He said, “We want free Tipraland, this is our demand, but this is not the right time. We want unity first and then we will be able to achieve everything. For how long, Indians had to fight for freedom? But they finally achieved it 200 years later. For how many years did the BJP fight for Ram Mandir, but they achieved it later.”

Debbarma also said that the party has to fight against corruption, fight for land rights and political rights, and everything will be possible if the ‘Tipra’ people remain united.

- Advertisement -

The tribals constitute one-third of the state’s population and the Tipra Motha party is also in control of the Tripura tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), which constitutes two-thirds of the state’s territory.

In the sixty-member assembly, the Tipra Motha Party has 13 MLAs, its partner BJP has 33, while another coalition partner IPFT has one MLA. The opposition CPI(M) has 10 seats and the Congress has three seats. (PTI)

10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers 10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers