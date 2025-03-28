33.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 28, 2025
type here...

SIFF Opposes CAPF Deployment for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Survey

SIFF has also demanded transparency from the Arunachal Pradesh government, calling for the entire SUMP project plan to be made public.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

ITANAGAR, Mar 28: The Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) has strongly opposed the deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for a survey related to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in the Siang Valley. In a letter dated March 21, SIFF executive members urged the hydropower joint secretary to immediately withdraw CAPF personnel from the survey site.

- Advertisement -

Despite earlier denials by BJP General Secretary Nalong Mize regarding the presence of CRPF/CAPF forces, SIFF members pointed out their deployment at BK Mission School in Boleng. The forum condemned the move, arguing that forcing the dam project upon the people violates the Gauhati High Court’s PIL Order No. 10/2014.

Related Posts:

SIFF has also demanded transparency from the Arunachal Pradesh government, calling for the entire SUMP project plan to be made public. Additionally, the forum insisted that no further pre-feasibility report (PFR) drilling should be conducted without prior disclosure of project details and approval from stakeholders.

Concerns over the SUMP survey have persisted. On February 21, the general manager of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), alongside the commissioner to the chief minister, reportedly confirmed that the survey had already been conducted—further alarming SIFF and local communities about the lack of consultation.

In a leadership shift, Lamok Padun has been appointed SIFF’s new president following the voluntary resignation of former president Gegong Jijong. Members criticized Jijong for signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the SUMP survey without consulting affected villagers, a move widely condemned as negligent. On March 9 and 11, SIFF also wrote to the DHDP joint secretary requesting a discussion on the PFR.

- Advertisement -

The forum remains firm in its opposition, declaring, “No dam, no survey,” and rejecting any survey work conducted without community consent. Former president Jijong has since admitted his mistake, formally withdrawing his letter of support for the survey in a letter to the hydropower joint secretary on March 21.

SIFF has outlined two primary demands: first, that no MoU or MoA be signed between the state government and any promoter without approval from affected families and SIFF; second, that as the SUMP is a national project, a central government representative of at least joint secretary rank should witness any agreement between the government and SIFF. These concerns will be formally submitted after discussions with the impacted families.

Welcoming the new leadership, SIFF legal adviser Bhanu Tatak praised Padun’s appointment and reaffirmed confidence in his ability to lead. Tatak also expressed appreciation for Jijong’s past service to the Siang people.

The controversy surrounding the SUMP has led to widespread public protests in the Siang Valley, particularly following the home department’s decision to deploy CAPF personnel for the pre-feasibility survey.

10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Police Intensifies Search for Missing Youth Luwangthem Mukesh

The Hills Times -
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April