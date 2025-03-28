SIFF Opposes CAPF Deployment for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project Survey

HT Digital

ITANAGAR, Mar 28: The Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) has strongly opposed the deployment of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for a survey related to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in the Siang Valley. In a letter dated March 21, SIFF executive members urged the hydropower joint secretary to immediately withdraw CAPF personnel from the survey site.

Despite earlier denials by BJP General Secretary Nalong Mize regarding the presence of CRPF/CAPF forces, SIFF members pointed out their deployment at BK Mission School in Boleng. The forum condemned the move, arguing that forcing the dam project upon the people violates the Gauhati High Court’s PIL Order No. 10/2014.

SIFF has also demanded transparency from the Arunachal Pradesh government, calling for the entire SUMP project plan to be made public. Additionally, the forum insisted that no further pre-feasibility report (PFR) drilling should be conducted without prior disclosure of project details and approval from stakeholders.

Concerns over the SUMP survey have persisted. On February 21, the general manager of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), alongside the commissioner to the chief minister, reportedly confirmed that the survey had already been conducted—further alarming SIFF and local communities about the lack of consultation.

In a leadership shift, Lamok Padun has been appointed SIFF’s new president following the voluntary resignation of former president Gegong Jijong. Members criticized Jijong for signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the SUMP survey without consulting affected villagers, a move widely condemned as negligent. On March 9 and 11, SIFF also wrote to the DHDP joint secretary requesting a discussion on the PFR.

The forum remains firm in its opposition, declaring, “No dam, no survey,” and rejecting any survey work conducted without community consent. Former president Jijong has since admitted his mistake, formally withdrawing his letter of support for the survey in a letter to the hydropower joint secretary on March 21.

SIFF has outlined two primary demands: first, that no MoU or MoA be signed between the state government and any promoter without approval from affected families and SIFF; second, that as the SUMP is a national project, a central government representative of at least joint secretary rank should witness any agreement between the government and SIFF. These concerns will be formally submitted after discussions with the impacted families.

Welcoming the new leadership, SIFF legal adviser Bhanu Tatak praised Padun’s appointment and reaffirmed confidence in his ability to lead. Tatak also expressed appreciation for Jijong’s past service to the Siang people.

The controversy surrounding the SUMP has led to widespread public protests in the Siang Valley, particularly following the home department’s decision to deploy CAPF personnel for the pre-feasibility survey.