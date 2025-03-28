33.6 C
DMC Enforces Bilingual Signboards, Assamese Made Mandatory in Schools

Assam government has announced that the Assamese language will soon be made mandatory in all English-medium schools affiliated with the state board

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 28: The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) has reaffirmed its directive requiring all shops and business establishments to display signboards in both Assamese and English. This initiative is aimed at preserving and promoting the local language and culture.

Initially, the corporation issued an order on September 17, 2024, instructing business owners to incorporate Assamese alongside English on their signboards within 30 days. However, despite the directive, many establishments have failed to comply and continue to use English-only signage.

In response, municipal authorities have issued a final reminder, mandating all businesses to update their signboards with Assamese text within 30 days from March 26, 2025. Non-compliance will lead to appropriate action under municipal regulations.

Meanwhile, in a major policy shift, the Assam government has announced that the Assamese language will soon be made mandatory in all English-medium schools affiliated with the state board and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

This decision is based on the recommendations of the Justice Biplab Sarma Committee and aligns with Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, which emphasizes the promotion of Assamese as a key element of the state’s cultural identity.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while announcing the policy, underscored the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting the Assamese language within the education system. The move aims to deepen students’ connection to their linguistic and cultural heritage, ensuring a stronger understanding of Assam’s rich traditions.

