33.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 28, 2025
type here...

AFSPA Lifted from Dibrugarh, Now Remains in Only Three Assam Districts

CM Sarma revealed that the withdrawal followed his request to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to remove Dibrugarh from the "disturbed area" list.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 28: In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been lifted from Dibrugarh district. With this decision, the contentious law now remains in effect only in three districts of the state.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma revealed that the withdrawal followed his request to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to remove Dibrugarh from the “disturbed area” list. A major factor behind this decision was the state government’s plan to establish Dibrugarh as Assam’s second capital. He confirmed that the Centre has issued an official notification to implement the withdrawal.

Related Posts:

“AFSPA will now apply only in Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Charaideo districts,” Sarma stated, highlighting the government’s success in gradually phasing out the law. “We have successfully withdrawn AFSPA from 32 districts and hope to lift it from the remaining three soon as well,” he added.

AFSPA was first imposed in Assam on November 27-28, 1990, to counter the violent activities of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). Since then, it had been extended every six months on the state government’s recommendation. However, since assuming office in 2021, CM Sarma has steadily rolled back the law, marking a major shift in Assam’s security strategy.

10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Police Intensifies Search for Missing Youth Luwangthem Mukesh

The Hills Times -
10 Oldest Hill Stations in India Established by the British Epic Journeys: Birds That Travel Vast Distances Every Year 10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April