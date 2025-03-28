AFSPA Lifted from Dibrugarh, Now Remains in Only Three Assam Districts

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 28: In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been lifted from Dibrugarh district. With this decision, the contentious law now remains in effect only in three districts of the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma revealed that the withdrawal followed his request to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to remove Dibrugarh from the “disturbed area” list. A major factor behind this decision was the state government’s plan to establish Dibrugarh as Assam’s second capital. He confirmed that the Centre has issued an official notification to implement the withdrawal.

“AFSPA will now apply only in Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Charaideo districts,” Sarma stated, highlighting the government’s success in gradually phasing out the law. “We have successfully withdrawn AFSPA from 32 districts and hope to lift it from the remaining three soon as well,” he added.

AFSPA was first imposed in Assam on November 27-28, 1990, to counter the violent activities of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). Since then, it had been extended every six months on the state government’s recommendation. However, since assuming office in 2021, CM Sarma has steadily rolled back the law, marking a major shift in Assam’s security strategy.