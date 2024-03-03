Tripura: 6 charged with vandalism, attacking BJP office in Khowai

HT Digital,

Agartala, March 3: A case has been registered against six individuals for allegedly vandalizing a BJP office in East Rajnagar village, Khowai District, on Saturday night. The case was filed on Sunday at Champahour Police Station.

The accused individuals, whose involvement is yet to be confirmed, were named by a senior police official who wished to remain anonymous.

Tripura BJP secretary Devid Debbarma condemned the attack on Facebook, highlighting the low levels some would stoop to for political gains.

Sources from the BJP have alleged that Tipra Motha workers are responsible for the vandalism and subsequent arson, which destroyed chairs, tables, papers, flexes, and campaign materials.

The accused individuals, all allegedly from the Tipra Motha party, are Chitta Debbarma, Raju Debbarma, Suman Debbarma, Chanjit Debbarma, Mahendra Debbarma, and Ujjal Debbarma.