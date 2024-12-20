16 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 20, 2024
type here...

Tripura begins month-long paddy procurement process

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Dec 19: Tripura Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday jointly commenced the paddy procurement process from Madhabari in West Tripura district, which will continue for a month.

The government has set a target to procure 21,000 MT paddy directly from the farmers at a minimum support price of Rs 23 per kg in 51 centres during this season. Last year, the MSP was Rs 21.83 per kg.

- Advertisement -

“Since the BJP came to power in Tripura, we have started paddy procurement directly from the farmers to boost the rural economy. The erstwhile regime could not do it for the welfare of the farmers who are largely marginalised,” Chowdhury said.

Related Posts:

According to him , the government has spent Rs 397 crore so far for procuring paddy since 2018 and 1,07,000 farmers received the money.

“We have set a target of procuring 21,000 MT paddy this season and hope the farmers will meet the target despite floods in September,” he said.

Chowdhury also highlighted the benefit of the PM-Kishan scheme launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the farmers. Under the scheme, each enlisted farmer gets annually Rs 6,000 in three installments.

- Advertisement -

The agriculture minister called upon the farmers not to leave an inch of land out of farming in view of the constraint in cultivable land in the northeastern state.

“Driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission to double the income of farmers, the state government has been extending full support to farmers to make them self-reliant. Since we have a cultivable land constraint, the farmers must use each inch of land for their betterment,” Nath said.

Claiming that the monthly income of farmers in the state has increased from Rs 6,580 in 2018 to Rs 13,590 during 2023, the agriculture minister assured them that those who had suffered in the unprecedented flood in September would get financial assistance for the loss. (PTI)

10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Amid protests, Arunachal Dy CM defends Siang hydro project

The Hills Times -
10 Hill Stations To Visit In Winter Vacation 10 Enchanting Places To Visit In Meghalaya Birds That Migrate To India Every Winter 10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year 7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January