Tripura govt to start paddy procurement from June 15

Paddy to be procured at minimum price of Rs 21.83 per kg

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, June 10: The Tripura government will start procurement of paddy directly from farmers from June 15, state food and supplies minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Monday.

Paddy will be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 21.83 per kg and the process would continue till July 15, he said.

“The state government has decided to procure 15,000 metric tonnes of paddy at an MSP of Rs 21.83 per kg from the farmers in 31 blocks of six districts. The process will commence on June 15 and will continue till July 15,” Chowdhury told reporters.

State agriculture minister Ratan Lal Nath, cooperative minister Sukla Charan Noatia, besides Chowdhury, will flag off the paddy procurement process at Julaibari in South Tripura district.

Chowdhury said that paddy procurement has brought a sea change in the financial condition of the farmers.

The minister said that the amount would be credited to the farmers’ accounts within 24 hours of procurement.

Chowdhury, who also holds the transport portfolio, said that the Centre could not declare Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport as an international one due to the imposition of the model code of conduct.

“Once the immigration facility is granted to the airport by the Union ministry of home affairs, the international service from Agartala to Bangladesh’s Chittagong will start,” he said. (PTI)

