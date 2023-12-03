Tripura govt to procure 40,000 MT of paddy from farmers this season

AGARTALA, Dec 2: The Tripura government will procure 40,000

MT of paddy from farmers with a minimum support price of Rs

21.83 per kg for the ongoing season, a minister said on

Tuesday.

He said paddy will be procured in all 49 centres across districts

and the process will commence on December 11 and continue

till January 31.

“Like previous years, this time, 40,000 MT of paddy will be

procured from farmers with a minimum support price of Rs

21.83 per kg,” Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta

Chowdhury said during a press conference here.

He appealed to farmers to sell their paddy to the designated

centres and avail of the minimum support price.

“The procurement will further boost the socio-economic

condition of farmers. It will be in addition to the flagship

programme of PM Kisan under which each farmer receives Rs

6,000 annually in three phases,” he said, adding that the

northeastern state has 4.71 lakh farmers with an average three

‘kani’ land holding capacity.

Agriculture minister Ratan Lal Nath said his department held a

meeting with officials of food & civil supplies at the civil

secretariat here to jointly finalise the paddy procurement

process.

Terming that the paddy procurement was a historic decision of

the BJP-IPFT government, Nath said, “The state has procured a

total of 1, 79,219 MT of paddy since 2018 and altogether

91,377 farmers got a total revenue of Rs 342.34 crore. It has

changed the socio-economic condition of the farmers of our

state,” he said.

The agriculture department has already sought help from the

Indian Council of Agricultural Research on how to reduce the

gap between paddy production and demand.

“Now, the state has a gap of 19 per cent between paddy

production and demand, which is the lowest among the

northeastern states.

“This gap is 51 per cent each in Arunachal Pradesh and

Mizoram, 41 per cent each in Assam and Manipur, 32 per cent

in Meghalaya and 49 per cent in Sikkim,” he added. (PTI)