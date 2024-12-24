Tripura Board exams for Secondary and HS from Feb 24

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 23: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the dates for the 2025 board examinations. The Higher Secondary (HS) exams will begin on February 24, 2025, while the Madhyamik (Class 10) exams will start on February 25, 2025.

During a press conference on Monday, Dhananjay Gon Chowdhury, president of the TBSE, outlined the examination schedule. The Madhyamik (Class 10) exams will commence on February 25, 2025, with English being the first paper. The exams will run from 12:00 noon to 3:15 pm, concluding on March 18, 2025. On the final day, students will take exams for 10 vocational subjects. The Alim Examination for secondary-level students will follow the same schedule, beginning on February 25 and ending with Theology on March 18, 2025.

The Higher Secondary (Class 12) exams will start on February 24, 2025, with English as the first subject. These exams will also be held from 12:00 noon to 3:15 pm and conclude on March 22, 2025, with vocational exams scheduled for the final day. The Fazil 12th Examination will begin on February 24 and finish on March 17, 2025.

Gon Chowdhury added that the final number of students for the exams has not yet been confirmed, as the registration process is still underway. Examination centers will be decided based on the final student count.