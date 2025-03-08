Union education minister urged to allow Roman Script for Kokborok in State Board, CBSE Exams

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 7: The founder of Tipra Motha Party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Friday wrote a letter to the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan demanding for action on Roman Script for Kokborok language in Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and CBSE Examinations.

In the letter, Pradyot said that he wrote this letter with utmost urgency and resolve on behalf of the Kokborok-speaking community of Tripura to address a critical and long-standing issue that continues to undermine the academic success and fairness for students in the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education. (CBSE) examinations.

Pradyot pointed out that Kokborok, a distinguished Tibeto-Burmese language spoken by the indigenous Tiprasa people, is not just the state language of Tripura, but also an integral part of the cultural heritage of the region.

“Despite its significance, the issue of the script in which the language is taught and examined remains unresolved. Over the years, the script used for Kokborok in the examinations has been a matter of constant confusion and frustration. Students have been given the option to write in either the Bengali or Roman script, but question papers are consistently published in Bengali script, completely disregarding the preference and practicality of Roman script for the majority of students. The Roman script has become the widely accepted and preferred method of writing Kokborok, as it is far more compatible with the language’s syllables and vocabulary. It is the script most commonly used by the people of Tripura, and students have been advocating for its inclusion in examinations for decades. Yet, despite persistent demands from both political and non-political groups, no significant change has been made”, said Pradyot.

He said that last year, when the TBSE Chairperson announced that students would no longer be allowed to write in Roman script, only the Bengali script would be accepted, it sparked a massive outcry across the state. This led to temporary intervention from the state government, but it is clear that the problem is far from being resolved. The status quo remains in place, continuing to put Kokborok-speaking students at a severe disadvantage.

“The lack of question papers in Roman script the script that many students have been taught in directly impedes their ability to perform well in the exams. This issue has already caused frustration among students who appeared for the TBSE Class XII and Class X examinations. Furthermore, as the CBSE Class X examinations approach. This matter requires your immediate intervention to ensure that question papers for Kokborok in both TBSE and CBSE examinations are made available in both Bengali and Roman scripts, ensuring equitable treatment for all students. I implore you to act swiftly and decisively to correct this injustice. The future of thousands of Kokborok-speaking students depends on it. I expect your prompt and positive response to this urgent matter”, he added.