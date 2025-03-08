17.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 8, 2025
type here...

Union education minister urged to allow Roman Script for Kokborok in State Board, CBSE Exams

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 7: The founder of Tipra Motha Party Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Friday wrote a letter to the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan demanding for action on Roman Script for Kokborok language in Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and CBSE Examinations.

- Advertisement -

In the letter, Pradyot said that he wrote this letter with utmost urgency and resolve on behalf of the Kokborok-speaking community of Tripura to address a critical and long-standing issue that continues to undermine the academic success and fairness for students in the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) and the Central Board of Secondary Education. (CBSE) examinations.

Related Posts:

Pradyot pointed out that Kokborok, a distinguished Tibeto-Burmese language spoken by the indigenous Tiprasa people, is not just the state language of Tripura, but also an integral part of the cultural heritage of the region.

“Despite its significance, the issue of the script in which the language is taught and examined remains unresolved. Over the years, the script used for Kokborok in the examinations has been a matter of constant confusion and frustration. Students have been given the option to write in either the Bengali or Roman script, but question papers are consistently published in Bengali script, completely disregarding the preference and practicality of Roman script for the majority of students. The Roman script has become the widely accepted and preferred method of writing Kokborok, as it is far more compatible with the language’s syllables and vocabulary. It is the script most commonly used by the people of Tripura, and students have been advocating for its inclusion in examinations for decades. Yet, despite persistent demands from both political and non-political groups, no significant change has been made”, said Pradyot.

He said that last year, when the TBSE Chairperson announced that students would no longer be allowed to write in Roman script, only the Bengali script would be accepted, it sparked a massive outcry across the state. This led to temporary intervention from the state government, but it is clear that the problem is far from being resolved. The status quo remains in place, continuing to put Kokborok-speaking students at a severe disadvantage.

- Advertisement -

“The lack of question papers in Roman script the script that many students have been taught in directly impedes their ability to perform well in the exams. This issue has already caused frustration among students who appeared for the TBSE Class XII and Class X examinations. Furthermore, as the CBSE Class X examinations approach. This matter requires your immediate intervention to ensure that question papers for Kokborok in both TBSE and CBSE examinations are made available in both Bengali and Roman scripts, ensuring equitable treatment for all students. I implore you to act swiftly and decisively to correct this injustice. The future of thousands of Kokborok-speaking students depends on it. I expect your prompt and positive response to this urgent matter”, he added.

Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal Governor extends International Women’s Day greetings

The Hills Times -
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback