Tripura CM claims no issue with law and order

AGARTALA, Oct 20: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Sunday asserted that there is no issue with the law and order situation in the state and the police are taking action against those who are violating laws.

His comment comes in the backdrop of a tribal man’s death due to alleged torture by policemen, murder of a shopkeeper in Agartala and clashes between two communities in Kadamtala and Panisgar areas in North Tripura district.

“Providing security to the people is at the top of the government’s agenda. The law and order situation in the state is normal. There are reports of several incidents but the police are taking action as per the law”, he told the reporters here.

Saha, who joined the BJP’s membership drive in his home constituency- Town Bardowali, said his government will make efforts if there is any lapse on the part of the intelligence wing of the police.

“The party’s ongoing membership drive has received a massive response. Around 6 lakh people have already enrolled their names as members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the northeastern state. Our target is 12 lakh. Over 13,000 people have registered themselves with the BJP in my constituency,” he said.

Saha said the party has initiated a process to carry on the membership drive via offline mode due to the lack of facility for online registration, especially in rural areas where people either don’t have mobile phones or internet facilities.

He also said the state has already geared up to introduce super speciality treatment facilities at GBP hospital to reduce referral cases in the state.

“A kidney transplant procedure has been successfully performed at GBP hospital and another case will be done shortly. We want to introduce more speciality departments so that people don’t need to go outside for treatment,” Saha added. (PTI)