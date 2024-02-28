16 C
Tripura CM expresses concern over intravenous drug abuse among students

AGARTALA, Feb 27: Expressing concern over the rising use of injection drugs among school students, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Tuesday urged parents to keep a close watch on their children.

Addressing a programme in Gomati district, he alleged cultivation of ganja shot up during the CPI(M)-led Left Front’s rule, and people came to know about it after the regime changed.

“Intravenous drug abuse has become a disastrous thing with around 1,100 school students and young persons identified as those injecting drugs in the state. As everybody knows drugs are coming from Myanmar via Mizoram and Assam,” he said.

“There is a need to pay serious attention to the growing menace. As you know Tripura is the second highest after Assam in the Northeast when it comes to seizure and destruction of drugs,” he said, urging parents to keep a close watch on their children.

Saha said a huge quantity of ganja was earlier smuggled out of the state and it was not known to the people till 2018.

“It is well known now that ganja cultivation had become an alternative to traditional crops. Now, the government agencies are working relentlessly to make Tripura a drug-free state,” he said.

Saha said de-addiction centres will be set up in all eight districts of the state. (PTI)

