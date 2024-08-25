Tripura CM honors late Chiranjit Dey, provides financial aid to his family

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 25: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha paid a heartfelt visit to the residence of the late Chiranjit Dey, a local hero who tragically lost his life while rescuing others affected in flood, Saha announced on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Saha stated, “Paid a visit to the residence of the late Chiranjit Dey, a true hero who sacrificed his life while rescuing others.”

In a gesture of support and recognition of Dey’s bravery, the Chief Minister handed over a cheque of ₹4 lakh to Dey’s family.

“Chiranjit Dey was a true hero who made the ultimate sacrifice to save others. His bravery will always be remembered,” said CM Saha.

He expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that the state government stands with them in their time of grief.

Additionally, CM Saha directed the District Magistrate of West Tripura to take immediate steps to rebuild the family’s house.

He also ensured that Dey’s parents would be included in the social pension scheme, highlighting the government’s commitment to supporting the families of those who serve the community selflessly.

“The bravery of Chiranjit Dey is an inspiration to us all. We honor his sacrifice and will continue to support his loved ones,” CM Saha further stated, emphasizing that the state will never forget the heroism displayed by the young man.