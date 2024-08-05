Tripura CM announces financial aid worth Rs 239.10 crore for Gandatwisa

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: The Tripura Government has declared a development package of Rs 239.10 crore for the Gandatwisa subdivision in view of the tragic displacement of around 145 families, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

During his visit to the relief camps where the displaced families are accommodated, Saha, accompanied by Chief Secretary JK Sinha and DGP Amitabh Ranjan, evaluated the extent of the damage and engaged in conversations with those affected.

He also paid a visit to the residence of Parmeshwar Reang, the student whose tragic death incited the conflicts.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Saha stated, “Today, I have personally visited Ganda Twisa to take stock of the situation. During my visit, interacted with the affected families. The State Government has already disbursed Rs. 1,14,80,000 for the assistance to affected families. After inspection today, I have announced additional relief of Rs. 2,30,40,000.”

In recent Ganda Twisa incident, 145 families were affected at 33KV (6/7 Card & 30 Card) areas. Our government has taken necessary steps after the incident.



Today, I have personally visited Ganda Twisa to take stock of the situation. During my visit, interacted with the affected… pic.twitter.com/0JTdSFC5sh — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) August 4, 2024

The Chief Minister further stated that he guaranteed that strict measures would be implemented against those implicated in the incident.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, he revealed the initiation of 17 projects valued at Rs. 239.10 crore aimed at promoting overall development and restoring peace in Ganda Twisa.