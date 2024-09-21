29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Tripura CM launches ADB-funded water supply project

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
75000 families in Northeast to be benefited

AGARTALA, Sept 20: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Friday laid the foundation stone of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded water supply improvement facility for 12 towns in the state.

The ADB has sanctioned Rs 530 crore for water supply improvement in 12 civic bodies of the northeastern state, out of which Rs 330 crore has already been released.

The project aimed at boosting the water supply to households and is supposed to be completed in the next three years.

The chief minister laying the foundation stone of a project at Udaipur in Gomati district said the ADB project will improve the water supply to 75,000 families of 12 civic bodies.

“It (ADB) has already released Rs 330 crore out of Rs 530 crore project. Under the ADB-funded project, a 305 km water pipeline will be laid in the 12 urban bodies while 25 deep tube wells, 18 iron removal plants and four water treatment plants will be constructed,” he said.

The ADB-funded project will be implemented in the civic bodies in three phases.

“The improvement of the water supply project will be implemented in three phases and is scheduled to be completed by the next three years. Once the project is implemented around 4 lakh people will benefit,” he said.

The chief minister asked officials to ensure that the fund is utilised in a proper way.

Saha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for providing the ADB-funded project to the northeastern state. (PTI)

Nagaland orgs express resentment over Oting ruling

