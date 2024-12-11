Tripura CM lays stress on collective efforts against TB by 2025

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 10: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized that eradicating TB from the state requires collective efforts from all sections of society, including ASHA workers and health personnel.

“The government, in collaboration with the central government, has undertaken various initiatives to improve the state’s health infrastructure. To achieve a TB-free India by 2025, we need proper identification and treatment of TB cases, alongside widespread awareness among all sections of society,” Saha stated.

As part of the ‘Intensified 100-day TB Elimination Campaign,’ the chief minister launched the state-level initiative at Bishalgarh Town Hall in Sepahijala district.

Speaking at the event, Saha highlighted the importance Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed on building a TB-free nation.

“At the last meeting of the NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers held in Chandigarh, I spoke about the progress of the TB-free campaign in Tripura. There is a misconception that TB only affects the lungs. If untreated, TB can spread to other parts of the body, including the brain, kidneys, and skin. Today, Tripura has significantly improved TB testing facilities, which were unavailable in the past,” he said.

Saha, who also serves as the health minister, pointed out that individuals living in unhygienic conditions are more susceptible to TB.

“TB can also occur if a person inhales the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. Along with maintaining good health, consuming nutritious food is crucial in preventing TB. Awareness is key. TB is not a matter to fear; it is curable if diagnosed and treated properly. Schools must educate students about TB, and Panchayats should actively promote awareness. Only then can we fulfill the Prime Minister’s promise of eradicating TB by 2025,” he added.

The Chief minister further noted that 347 districts across the country have been identified this year under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, including five districts in Tripura — Sepahijala, Gomati, South Tripura, North Tripura, and Unakoti — where the 100-day TB-free campaign will be conducted.

“This campaign requires participation not only from the government and its departments but also from employees across all related sectors,” he remarked.