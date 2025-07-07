27 C
Tripura CM Manik Saha  announces new awards, renaming of Agartala Town Hall in Honour of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, July 6: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday announced the institution of two new awards in honour of the iconic nationalist leader.

He also declared that the historic Agartala Town Hall will be renamed after Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and a marble statue will be erected in his memory.

Addressing a commemorative event organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Department at Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala, the chief minister said the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Award will be conferred on Teachers’ Day to individuals who have made exceptional contributions in their respective fields.

Additionally, starting next year, the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Excellence Award will be presented annually on his birth anniversary to individuals excelling in the social, political, national, or administrative arenas.

Saha underlined the enduring significance of Dr Mukherjee’s ideology in contemporary India and called for younger generations to engage with his life and work.

 ”His principles and vision are still deeply relevant today. We must continue to learn from his legacy and strive to realise his dream of a strong and united India,” he said.

Drawing parallels between Dr Mukherjee’s vision and the developmental initiatives of the present government, Saha said the nation has undergone transformative changes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership since 2014.

 ”Whether it is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, or Sabka Prayas—these guiding philosophies reflect the values Dr Mukherjee stood for,” he noted.

The chief minister also highlighted the abolition of triple talaq as a historic step toward gender justice, particularly for Muslim women, and credited the Prime Minister for ushering in bold social reforms while strengthening India’s economic framework.

He emphasised that the state government is working in close alignment with the Centre to ensure good governance and last-mile delivery of services.

 ”Our government is committed to reaching every household. Inspired by Dr Mukherjee’s idea of Akhand Bharat, we aim to build an inclusive and unified society through sustained social transformation,” Saha added.

