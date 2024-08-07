Tripura CM orders strict monitoring of Tripura- Bangladesh border

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 6. Tripura chief minister Prof Dr Manik Saha said on Tuesday said that the state government is closely monitoring the international border and the current situation in Bangladesh.

He has directed all security agencies to prevent anyone from entering Tripura from Bangladesh at this time.

Speaking to reporters about the situation in Bangladesh, Dr Saha, who is also the State’s Home Minister, stated that he has been observing the conditions in Bangladesh and is closely monitoring the situation.

“I am also in touch with the Centre. I spoke with the chief secretary, Tripura Police, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, and other security agencies to closely monitor Bangladesh and the international boundary. We are working following the directives of the Central Government. I have directed steps to be taken in the bordering areas to prevent anyone from entering Tripura. At this moment, we will not allow anyone to enter the state. I have asked all the security agencies to maintain coordination with each other to address any issues along the border. The Centre has sought a report on whether we are facing any issues or not. So far, I have reported that Tripura is not facing any issues,” said Dr. Saha.

He also condemned attacks on people, especially the Hindu minority, in Bangladesh.

“Such incidents are unacceptable. I have also observed that members of the Muslim community are helping in preventing attacks on minority Hindus and temples in Bangladesh and are offering protection to them. Students have also come forward to help. This is a good sign. We are keeping a close eye on the situation in Bangladesh,” he added.