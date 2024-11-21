17 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 21, 2024
type here...

Tripura CM pays tribute to martyred Indian Army soldier Subhankar Bhowmik

Declares financial aid

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 20: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday paid his last respects to Indian Army soldier Subhankar Bhowmik, who made the supreme sacrifice at Siachen.

- Advertisement -

CM Saha also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the family of the martyred soldier.

Related Posts:

The mortal remains of Subhankar Bhowmik, a resident of Amarpur in the Gomati District, were brought to Agartala. 

Upon arrival at MBB Airport, CM Saha, along with Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, paid tribute by laying wreaths on the soldier’s body.

Speaking to the media, CM Saha said, “Our son from Tripura, Subhankar Bhowmik, made the ultimate sacrifice at Siachen on Monday after a massive avalanche struck. Unfortunately, the incident occurred at night, making an immediate rescue operation impossible. He was found the next morning but had already passed away. This is a deeply painful incident. He leaves behind a young daughter and his wife.

- Advertisement -

“Subhankar gave his life while safeguarding the nation. The state government will provide all necessary support to the family. Additionally, I will extend personal assistance to them as well.”

10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Naga Tribes urged to unite for progress

The Hills Times -
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health 7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See