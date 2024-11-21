Tripura CM pays tribute to martyred Indian Army soldier Subhankar Bhowmik

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 20: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday paid his last respects to Indian Army soldier Subhankar Bhowmik, who made the supreme sacrifice at Siachen.

- Advertisement -

CM Saha also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the family of the martyred soldier.

The mortal remains of Subhankar Bhowmik, a resident of Amarpur in the Gomati District, were brought to Agartala.

Upon arrival at MBB Airport, CM Saha, along with Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, paid tribute by laying wreaths on the soldier’s body.

Speaking to the media, CM Saha said, “Our son from Tripura, Subhankar Bhowmik, made the ultimate sacrifice at Siachen on Monday after a massive avalanche struck. Unfortunately, the incident occurred at night, making an immediate rescue operation impossible. He was found the next morning but had already passed away. This is a deeply painful incident. He leaves behind a young daughter and his wife.

- Advertisement -

“Subhankar gave his life while safeguarding the nation. The state government will provide all necessary support to the family. Additionally, I will extend personal assistance to them as well.”