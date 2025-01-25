15 C
Tripura CM unveils Tripura startup policy

AGARTALA, Jan 25: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday unveiled Tripura Startup Policy-2024, under which financial support would be extended to the entrepreneurs engaged in IT and ITES.

The government has allocated Rs 50 crore to ensure that startup companies with unique IT-based ventures do not face financial crisis at the initial stage, he said.

“It is a well-known fact that youth are energetic and competent enough to navigate the startup ecosystem. The youth need to get help from the government. With this initiative, the young people will get opportunities to fulfil their dreams,” Saha said.

Hoping that the policy will address the unemployment problem to some extent, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi often says growth is not possible without innovation.

“Our young generation must capitalise on the new opportunity under Tripura Startup Policy- 2024”, he said.

Currently, the northeastern state has as many as 127 startups. Out of which, 26 are recognised under the IT/ITES Startup scheme with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, officials said.

The startup policy also aims to support the remaining 101 startups and encourage new ventures across a wider range of sectors beyond IT and ITES, they said. (PTI)

