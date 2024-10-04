Tripura CM urges immediate completion of Unity Mall

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 3: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Thursday instructed officials and workers engaged in the construction of the Unity Mall to complete the work immediately.

- Advertisement -

He also expressed his desire to establish unique initiatives in all 60 Assembly Constituencies, which would foster further development and boost the economy.

Dr Saha said this after attending Bhoomi Puja of Ekta Mall (Unity Mall) at Jute Mill Ground, Near Amtali, Agatala today.

“Unity Mall is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Another one of his dream projects is the Light House, which is almost complete. I have said that if there are any issues, we will sit down and solve the problems. Those responsible for constructing the Unity Mall have stated that they will complete the work within 27 months. However, you must set a target earlier than this and complete it as soon as possible. I hope that until the work is completed, the MLA and local people will help and keep a close eye on it from time to time,” he said.

Dr. Saha also mentioned that PM Modi often speaks about “Unity in Diversity.”

- Advertisement -

“Through the Meri Maati Mera Desh initiative, a garden was set up on Kartavya Path in Delhi, with soil collected from every state. Following the same thought process, Unity Mall is being established, aligned with the One District One Product initiative. Our products will also reach other states, so that people can become aware of the diverse offerings from all states,” said Dr. Saha.

He further informed that he has chaired a series of meetings regarding Unity Mall.

“No one was taking responsibility for it, but CEO of AMC Sailesh Yadav has come forward and, in a very short time, has prepared the DPR, among other tasks. Rs 150 crore will be spent on this project. For the sustainability of the mall and to generate economic growth, we have decided to include everything required to set up a modern mall. After the completion of this mall, the area will also develop further. It is my dream to establish something unique in each of the 60 Assembly Constituencies to promote widespread development. Following this, many more developments will take place. Our handicraft artisans will also benefit from this project. I want to urge the contractors to complete the Unity Mall as early as possible,” he said.

The Unity Mall is being constructed on 4.18 acres of land and will feature 45 stalls, 36 commercial stalls, and additional stalls for the 8 districts.

- Advertisement -

Industries and commerce minister Santana Chakma, mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, MLA Meena Rani Sarkar, secretary Kiran Gitte, Secretary Abhishek Singh, and CEO of AMC Shailesh Kumar Yadav were also present.