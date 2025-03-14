THRC seeks report from DGP over FIR refusal

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 13: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has directed Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan to investigate allegations that police personnel in North Tripura refused to register an FIR and to submit a report by April 24.

As per the THRC, the commission received a complaint via speed post from Sati Rani Goswami, a resident of Gobindapur, Kadamtala, in North Tripura District. She alleged that officers at Kadamtala Police Station refused to file an FIR on January 1, 2025. The complaint specifically named Havildar Gayatri Das as one of the officers involved.

Along with her complaint, Goswami also submitted a copy of a court petition addressed to the Special Judge of North Tripura. Before proceeding with the case, the THRC has sought a detailed report from the DGP.

“A copy of the complaint, along with its enclosures, has been sent to the DGP, Tripura, with a request to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report before the Commission within three weeks,” the THRC stated in its order.