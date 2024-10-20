24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Report on custodial death of tribal man within 15 days demanded

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, Oct 19: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has asked the DGP to submit an interim report by the next 15 days on the alleged custodial death of a tribal man in South Tripura’s Manubazar, an official said on Saturday.

According to the official the THRC has taken provisional cognisance of the matter and directed the DGP to inquire into the matter and submit the report within 15 days.

“A news item published in daily newspapers reported that a person namely Badal Tripura of Kaladepa under Sabroom police station was arrested by police on the allegation of theft of rubber sheets and he was subjected to physical torture and as a result, he succumbed to the injuries”, an order passed by THRC chairman Justice (Retd) S C Das said on Friday.

The order also said “Five police personnel have been suspended. The allegation attracts the violation of human rights, prima facie and therefore provisional cognizance has been taken into the matter. The Commission directs the DGP, Tripura, to inquire into the matter immediately and to submit an interim report within fifteen days pending detailed inquiry.”

The THRC has listed the matter for hearing on November 5.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Youth Congress, NSUI and Mahila Congress leaders and activists on Saturday barged into THRC premises at Kunjaban area of Agartala and staged a demonstration over the “inactive” role of the rights body. They put a piece of black cloth on the signboard of the rights body and demanded the resignation of the chairman for “failing” to protect human rights.

“There has been a number of cases where human rights were grossly violated in the state over the past few months but the human rights commission remains silent… the rights body keeps mum on the human rights violation. We want the right body to wake up and protect human rights,” senior Congress leader Md Shahjahan Islam told reporters. (PTI)

