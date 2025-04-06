27.7 C
Tripura Congress MLA demands child care leave for Contractual women Govt employees

Writes to CS

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 5: Senior Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman has written to Tripura Chief Secretary Jitendra Kumar Sinha, urging the state government to extend Child Care Leave (CCL) benefits to women working under contractual arrangements in various departments.

In his letter, Roy Barman highlighted that child care is a crucial responsibility with long-term implications on a child’s development. While permanent women employees currently enjoy the provision of CCL to help balance their professional and maternal duties, contractual women employees are excluded from this benefit, placing them at a significant disadvantage, he noted.

“Contractual women employees play an essential role across government departments. Yet, their inability to access Child Care Leave compels many to either take unpaid leave or resign from their jobs—leading to financial insecurity and emotional stress,” he stated.

The MLA emphasized that extending CCL to contractual staff would promote gender equality and foster a more inclusive and supportive workplace culture.

Roy Barman urged the Chief Secretary to frame a policy allowing contractual women employees to avail CCL, saying, “This step would not only ensure their well-being but also improve workforce motivation and productivity.”

He concluded by requesting the state government to take urgent action to address the issue and establish fair working conditions for all women employed on a contractual basis.

