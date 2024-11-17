Tripura Cong MLA accuses BJP of playing divisive politics

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 16: Tripura Pradesh Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman recently accused the ruling BJP of playing divisive politics to increase its vote share.

- Advertisement -

Roy Barman made these remarks while leading a solidarity march organized by the Congress in the Mandwi assembly constituency under West District on Friday.

State Congress president Ashish Kumar Saha, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, and other leaders participated in the padayatra.

Speaking to reporters, Roy Barman said the solidarity marches have been organized statewide since October 31.

“The politics of division is happening across the country, as well as in the states, purely to gain votes. This weakens the nation. The ruling group is looting the country. In this scenario, the Congress cannot sit idle. That’s why Congress has taken to the streets. The country will move forward only when people of all religions unite and take it forward,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Sudip Roy Barman further stated that it seems the ruling group does not want unity among the people or genuine development.

He also remarked that not only in Tripura but across the country, a “looting regime” prevails. Commodity prices are spiraling out of control, the unemployed are losing direction, and education has stagnated.

“Where is the administration? The government and the administration are acting as silent spectators. They seem indifferent. The state’s administration has fallen flat on its face and is being controlled by a handful of multimillionaires. The poor are becoming poorer, while some people’s bank balances are soaring. Congress is fighting against this to wake the people up,” he said.

He added that Congress regards those who raise divisive slogans in the name of nationalism as anti-state.

- Advertisement -

“The mentality of these anti-state groups is to pit people against each other and extract political benefits at the cost of bloodshed. Congress is urging people to speak out against this. This program will continue until November 19,” he concluded.