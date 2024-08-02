Tripura CPIM demands probe in Gandatwisa incident

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 1: The opposition party CPIM in Tripura has called for a thorough investigation into the recent incident in the Gandatwisa area of Dhalai District, which led to protests and widespread vandalism.

- Advertisement -

The incident was triggered by the death of a young boy, which sparked unrest in Gandatwisa Sub division.

A CPIM delegation, led by Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury and including MLAs Nayan Sarkar, Sudip Sarkar, Ramu Das, former MLA Naresh Jamatia, Sudhan Das, and others, visited the Gandatwisa sub-division on Thursday. They went to assess the damage and meet with those affected, who had lost their homes, shops, and livelihoods due to the ensuing violence.

Speaking to the media, Chaudhury, who also serves as the CPIM state committee secretary, accused the ruling BJP of failing to prevent the incident.

He stated, “We came here to evaluate the situation and support the victims who suffered losses. Although we planned an earlier visit, the administration asked us to wait until the situation was under control. We were finally allowed to visit Gandatwisa on July 22 but were unexpectedly barred from entering.”

- Advertisement -

On August 1, the CPIM leaders were able to visit the area and assess the situation firsthand. Chaudhury asserted that the incident occurred under the BJP’s administration and blamed them for the inadequate response. He highlighted the severe financial crisis faced by the Gandatwisa sub-division, noting that some residents had resorted to extreme measures, such as selling children.

During this period, the BJP organized the Ananda Mela, attended by government officials. It was during this event that the young boy’s death occurred, leading to the protests and subsequent destruction.

Chaudhury emphasized the urgent need for a proper investigation to identify those responsible.

He pointed out that around 165 families are currently living in relief camps under deplorable conditions, lacking basic necessities like proper shelter, mosquito nets, medical care, and clean drinking water. The CPIM has demanded immediate action from the government, including adequate aid, security, and proper rehabilitation for the affected people.