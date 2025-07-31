34 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 31, 2025
type here...

Tripura CPIM slams BJP for ‘Institutionalised Corruption’

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, July 30: In a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Tripura Chief Minister and senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar today alleged that corruption has become institutionalised under the BJP-led government in Tripura, accusing it of running a “reign of loot” across the state.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at a public meeting organised at Orient Chowmuhani in the heart of Agartala, Sarkar also hit out at the Tipra Motha for allegedly collaborating with the BJP to defeat the Left in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Related Posts:

The protest rally was organised to demand immediate rollback of increased prices of electricity, CNG, PNG, drinking water, and Gomati milk. CPI(M) State Secretary and Politburo member Jitendra Chaudhury, former Minister Manik Dey, and other senior leaders also addressed the gathering.

“The BJP government came to power in 2018 and again in 2023 on the basis of tall promises. But nowhere in their manifestos did they mention plans to impose repeated hikes in taxes and essential service charges. Today, the burden of increased electricity, water, and fuel prices is crushing the people,” Sarkar said.

He also alleged that public anger is mounting against the government’s decision to install smart meters despite widespread opposition.

- Advertisement -

“Instead of listening to the people, this government is bulldozing its decisions through sheer force,” he said.

Taking a direct swipe at the Tipra Motha, Sarkar said, “Tipra Motha paved the way for the BJP’s return to power by splitting the anti-BJP vote. And after winning, they turned the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) into a new centre of corruption. The people in ADC areas are suffering from an acute lack of services and basic governance.”

He also questioned the Centre’s role in Tripura’s woes, saying, “During the elections, even the Union Finance Minister promised financial aid. But nothing has come. This government misled the people just to grab power.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Jitendra Chaudhury said, “People have realised that the RSS-guided BJP government is misleading them. It hasn’t fulfilled any of its major promises. Instead, it has imposed one tax after another. The BJP’s election manifesto was nothing but a bundle of lies meant to deceive voters.”

- Advertisement -

Chaudhury  further alleged that the BJP has undermined democratic values, curtailed freedom of speech, and created a climate of fear across the state.

“After the BJP formed the government, prices of daily essentials have skyrocketed. Government employees are facing delays in salaries. Schools and colleges, especially in the ADC areas, are suffering due to a shortage of teachers,” he said.

10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sikkim MP Urges Centre to Ensure Assembly Seat Reservation for Limboo...

The Hills Times -
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon 8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism 10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets