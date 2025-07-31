Tripura CPIM slams BJP for ‘Institutionalised Corruption’

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, July 30: In a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Tripura Chief Minister and senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar today alleged that corruption has become institutionalised under the BJP-led government in Tripura, accusing it of running a “reign of loot” across the state.

Speaking at a public meeting organised at Orient Chowmuhani in the heart of Agartala, Sarkar also hit out at the Tipra Motha for allegedly collaborating with the BJP to defeat the Left in the 2023 Assembly elections.

The protest rally was organised to demand immediate rollback of increased prices of electricity, CNG, PNG, drinking water, and Gomati milk. CPI(M) State Secretary and Politburo member Jitendra Chaudhury, former Minister Manik Dey, and other senior leaders also addressed the gathering.

“The BJP government came to power in 2018 and again in 2023 on the basis of tall promises. But nowhere in their manifestos did they mention plans to impose repeated hikes in taxes and essential service charges. Today, the burden of increased electricity, water, and fuel prices is crushing the people,” Sarkar said.

He also alleged that public anger is mounting against the government’s decision to install smart meters despite widespread opposition.

“Instead of listening to the people, this government is bulldozing its decisions through sheer force,” he said.

Taking a direct swipe at the Tipra Motha, Sarkar said, “Tipra Motha paved the way for the BJP’s return to power by splitting the anti-BJP vote. And after winning, they turned the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) into a new centre of corruption. The people in ADC areas are suffering from an acute lack of services and basic governance.”

He also questioned the Centre’s role in Tripura’s woes, saying, “During the elections, even the Union Finance Minister promised financial aid. But nothing has come. This government misled the people just to grab power.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Jitendra Chaudhury said, “People have realised that the RSS-guided BJP government is misleading them. It hasn’t fulfilled any of its major promises. Instead, it has imposed one tax after another. The BJP’s election manifesto was nothing but a bundle of lies meant to deceive voters.”

Chaudhury further alleged that the BJP has undermined democratic values, curtailed freedom of speech, and created a climate of fear across the state.

“After the BJP formed the government, prices of daily essentials have skyrocketed. Government employees are facing delays in salaries. Schools and colleges, especially in the ADC areas, are suffering due to a shortage of teachers,” he said.