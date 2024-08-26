Tripura enforces Section 144 in Jirania after communal unrest over vandalized Kali Idol

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 26: The Tripura Government enforced 163 BNSS (Section 144) in the Jirania Sub-division of West Tripura District, effective until August 28, a press release announced on Monday.

- Advertisement -

This decision followed the vandalism of a Goddess Kali idol, which incited communal unrest between two communities in Durganagar village on the night of August 25.

As per reports, a group of individuals invaded Durganagar village within the Jirania Sub-division on Sunday, damaging multiple residences and setting some ablaze after discovering the idol of Goddess Kali defaced in a temple.

The individuals targeted the minority community in that region, vandalizing several homes and igniting fires.

Additionally, some vehicles were set on fire. In response to the incident, the State Government deployed a significant number of security personnel to restore order.

- Advertisement -

The official further reported that approximately 10 to 12 homes were attacked, and some livestock suffered injuries as well.

Subsequently, West District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar issued an order on Monday to impose 163 BNSS (Section 144) in the Jirania Sub-division.

He further noted in the order that, based on information from the Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, there is a concern regarding potential disturbances to public peace due to the violent actions of a group within the Jirania Sub-division.