Tripura forest dept rolls out multi-pronged strategy to tackle human-elephant conflict

AGARTALA, April 10: In a proactive move to address the growing concerns of human-elephant conflict, the Forest Department of the Tripura government has launched a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy aimed at mitigating risks and ensuring peaceful coexistence between forest dwellers and wild elephants.

According to an official report from the department, Tripura is currently home to an estimated population of 40 wild elephants, primarily inhabiting the forested regions of Khowai, Dhalai, and Gomati districts.

To curb conflict and promote harmony, the department has initiated several key measures. These include the creation of Congo Napier plantations in elephant habitats to provide an alternative food source and radio collaring of wild elephants to track their movement and study habitat usage. These steps are also expected to enhance corridor management and protection measures.

The Forest Department has also focused on community engagement as a crucial part of its strategy. Awareness campaigns are underway among forest dwellers and residents living along the forest fringes. Additionally, anti-depredation kits, seasonal attire, and uniforms have been distributed to wildlife volunteers in these vulnerable areas.

To strengthen field response, training programs are being conducted for members of the Anti-Depredation Squad (ADS), villagers, and forest field personnel, focusing on human-elephant conflict mitigation techniques.

Infrastructure improvements in wildlife habitats have also been prioritized. The department has started constructing salt licks and water holes to ensure elephants have access to essential resources within forest zones. Covert infrared (IR) camera traps have been installed for real-time surveillance, and aniders (traditional deterrents) have been placed in locations prone to elephant incursions.

Moreover, anti-depredation camps have been established at strategic points, and local volunteers have been roped in to aid monitoring efforts. Tree houses (machans) are also being constructed to facilitate safe observation and tracking of elephant movement.

Through this integrated approach, the Tripura Forest Department aims not only to protect human life and property but also to conserve and manage its wild elephant population in a sustainable and scientifically informed manner.