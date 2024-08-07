29 C
Tripura Govt to upgrade old transmission lines to ensure consistent power supply

CM Saha also mentioned plans to expand underground cable lines for electricity distribution, starting with Agartala in the first phase.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: The Tripura Government has declared that the government is taking steps to upgrade the outdated power transmission lines within the state, aiming to provide consistent power services to its residents, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Tuesday.

CM Saha also mentioned plans to expand underground cable lines for electricity distribution, starting with Agartala in the first phase.

He made this statement during his visit to the State Load Dispatch Center of the Power Department located at 79 Tilla in Agartala.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister stated, “Today visited the State Load Dispatch Centre, 79 Tilla, Agartala & inspected the modern power distribution system and relevant matters.”

During the visit, he was provided with a comprehensive overview of the state’s power supply and management systems, followed by an on-site inspection.

Saha further stated that the State Load Dispatch Center continuously oversees the operations of power generation, transmission, and distribution companies within the state to guarantee a consistent power supply to consumers.

“Also addressed the media regarding initiatives taken & future plans for ensuring uninterrupted power supply”, the Chief Minister added.

