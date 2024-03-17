23 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 18, 2024
type here...

Tripura: Huge consignment of Marijuana worth Rs 1.08 crore seized in Jirania

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Agartala, March 17: In a collaborative effort between the Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, a significant seizure took place in Tripura on March 17, 2024.

- Advertisement -

A joint operation, sparked by credible intelligence, was initiated by the Assam Rifles in the general area of Jirania, West Tripura district.

During the operation, a substantial quantity of 240 kilograms of Marijuana, valued at Rs 1.08 Crore, was intercepted and seized by the vigilant team. Following protocol, the confiscated contraband was promptly handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This successful operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat illicit activities and maintain the integrity of the region.

It serves as a reminder of the collaborative efforts required to uphold law and order, ensuring the safety and well-being of communities.

7 Reasons To Have Drumsticks In This Season
7 Reasons To Have Drumsticks In This Season
Top 10 Places to Visit in Goa
Top 10 Places to Visit in Goa
10 Small Birds That Sing Most Beautifully
10 Small Birds That Sing Most Beautifully
7 Rare Birds Found In India
7 Rare Birds Found In India
7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch
7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Electoral bonds funds data made public, BJP got nearly Rs 7,000...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Reasons To Have Drumsticks In This Season Top 10 Places to Visit in Goa 10 Small Birds That Sing Most Beautifully 7 Rare Birds Found In India 7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch