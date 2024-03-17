Tripura: Huge consignment of Marijuana worth Rs 1.08 crore seized in Jirania

HT Digital,

Agartala, March 17: In a collaborative effort between the Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, a significant seizure took place in Tripura on March 17, 2024.

A joint operation, sparked by credible intelligence, was initiated by the Assam Rifles in the general area of Jirania, West Tripura district.

During the operation, a substantial quantity of 240 kilograms of Marijuana, valued at Rs 1.08 Crore, was intercepted and seized by the vigilant team. Following protocol, the confiscated contraband was promptly handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This successful operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat illicit activities and maintain the integrity of the region.

It serves as a reminder of the collaborative efforts required to uphold law and order, ensuring the safety and well-being of communities.