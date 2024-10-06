Tripura likely to witness heavy rainfall, IMD issues alert

HT Correspondent
AGARTALA, Oct 5: The Durga Puja celebrations in likely to affected due to heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Agartala have issued a three-day warning for moderate to heavy rainfall. An official from IMD Agartala stated that in the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was recorded, with the highest rainfall reported in the West District. “Currently, one cyclonic circulation is located over Gangetic West Bengal, and another over Assam. Due to this, moisture-laden air is entering Tripura. The IMD has issued a three-day warning of heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms,” the official added.