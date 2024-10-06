25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 6, 2024
type here...

Tripura likely to witness heavy rainfall, IMD issues alert

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 5: The Durga Puja celebrations in likely to affected due to heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Agartala have issued a three-day warning for moderate to heavy rainfall. An official from IMD Agartala stated that in the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was recorded, with the highest rainfall reported in the West District. “Currently, one cyclonic circulation is located over Gangetic West Bengal, and another over Assam. Due to this, moisture-laden air is entering Tripura. The IMD has issued a three-day warning of heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms,” the official added.

8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur govt urged to send recommendation on Meitei in ST list...

The Hills Times -
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October 9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October 10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India